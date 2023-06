(WSYR-TV) — After a pandemic-caused hiatus, the Cicero Fest is back and at a new location.

This year, the festival has moved to The Spinning Wheel on Thompson Road and looks to celebrate the northern suburbs.

Live Music

Patrick Young

CNS Marching Band

Brass Inc.

Fun Zone

Laser Tag

Bouncy Houses

Pony Rides

The Cicero Fest will also benefit local businesses and non-profits as well. Admission is free for Cicero Fest, and it runs from noon to 10 30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.