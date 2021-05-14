Cicero Man Bakes His Way Into People’s Hearts

For more than a year, Bill Brown of Cicero has been baking his way into people’s hearts. What started as a hobby, now has many people looking to fill their bellies with Bill’s delicious raisin bread.

When the pandemic first began Bill started baking delicious raisin bread. Today, more than a year later, he’s made and secretly delivered nearly 300 loaves. Bill hands out the bread discretely, on porches, on cars and even in church pews, he says.

“If I can change the world for one person then its accomplished what my goal was,” he ads. And ultimately, it’s how each loaf makes a person feel that really hits home for him.

“One woman told me when she gets it, she smiles, when she cuts it, she smiles and when she toasts it, she smiles, so it has changed some people’s worlds.”