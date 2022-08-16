(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement.

The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.

Today’s date also marks an important moment in music history; it’s the anniversary of the day Rock ‘n’ Roll icon Elvis passed away. The new Elvis biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler has grossed more than $250 million worldwide.

Syracuse has been found to be a great city to live in once retired. That’s according to a Realtor.com article published on Aug. 1. Our city ranked number 7 in the best most affordable cities to live in post-retirement thanks to some of the new projects happening downtown plus the aesthetic nightlight and restaurant atmosphere. Syracuse was the only New York State city to make the list.

