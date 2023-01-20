(WSYR-TV) — We are in the middle of the awards season for our favorite films, which will culminate with the 95th Academy Awards March 12, right here on NewsChannel 9.

But before the big day, the nominations will be revealed Tuesday, January 24, and the Cinema Capitol in Rome will host a party to celebrate. Moviegoers will be able to watch the ceremony while complimentary coffee and pastries from ‘Superofficial.’ There will also be a contest to predict the nominees where you can win prizes.

“Eight years ago, I woke up at some inexplicable hour for the first time to watch the Oscar nominations. Every year you think you know what’s going to happen and try to predict them. Sometimes, even when you think you do, you definitely don’t,” said AJ Parker, Capitol Arts Complex Administrative Assistant.

The theater first started this party back in 2019, and despite mother nature providing subzero temps.

“We did it as a lark. The weather outside that morning was subzero and we didn’t know if anyone would even show up. But to our surprise, more than a dozen people did. So now, it’s a tradition,” said Capitol Art Complex Marketing Manager Rick E. Lewis.

The party is free and open to the public, starting at 7 a.m. and finishing up at 9 a.m. For more information you can visit www.Rome Capitol.com.