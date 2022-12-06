(WSYR-TV) — It’s an interactive, educational program that informs citizens about organizing local governments, and how services are funded and delivered. That’s what FOCUS Greater Syracuse and its Citizens Academy are all about.

FOCUS – which stands for Forging Our Community’s United Strength – is a citizen driven nonprofit organization that taps citizen creativity to bring about change in Central New York by enabling citizens, organizations and government to work together to enhance the quality of our lives and our economic future.

FOCUS facilitates, educates, and celebration citizen engagement.

Citizens Academy is an interactive educational program that informs citizens about how local governments are organized, and how services are funded and delivered. It is a place to learn about citizen involvement through an integrated approach to economic vitality, social equity, and a healthy environment.

Citizens Academy will run every Wednesday from Feb. 1 until the first week of April from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Each week will center on a different topic from infrastructure, to education, economic and community vitality, water and waste management, law enforcement, and more.

You can apply and get more information at FOCUSSyracuse.org.