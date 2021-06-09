June is National Fruit and Vegetables Month and this week we’re serving up a refreshingly sweet treat that’s perfect for this time of year.

Try this Citrus Marinated Watermelon with Sorbet for your next

Ingredients:

1 small whole seedless watermelon

1/2 cup Wegmans Orange Juice

Juice of 1 lime (about 2 Tbsp)

1 Tbsp thinly sliced Wegmans Organic Mint (about 7 leaves)

1 Tbsp Wegmans Granulated White Sugar

2 pints Wegmans Lemon Sorbet

Directions: