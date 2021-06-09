Citrus Marinated Watermelon With Sorbet

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

June is National Fruit and Vegetables Month and this week we’re serving up a refreshingly sweet treat that’s perfect for this time of year.

Try this Citrus Marinated Watermelon with Sorbet for your next

Ingredients:

1 small whole seedless watermelon
1/2 cup Wegmans Orange Juice
Juice of 1 lime (about 2 Tbsp)
1 Tbsp thinly sliced Wegmans Organic Mint (about 7 leaves)
1 Tbsp Wegmans Granulated White Sugar
2 pints Wegmans Lemon Sorbet

Directions:

  1. Prep melon slices: Cut ends off of watermelon. Stand watermelon on end; quarter it. Cut quarters into 1-inch thick slices. Divide slices between baking pans.
  2. Mix orange juice, lime juice, mint, and sugar in small bowl. Pour mixture over melon slices. Chill 15 min. Turn melon slices over; chill 15 min.
  3. Place one slice melon on plate; drizzle with 1 tsp orange juice-mint mixture. Add scoop of sorbet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area