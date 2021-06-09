June is National Fruit and Vegetables Month and this week we’re serving up a refreshingly sweet treat that’s perfect for this time of year.
Try this Citrus Marinated Watermelon with Sorbet for your next
Ingredients:
1 small whole seedless watermelon
1/2 cup Wegmans Orange Juice
Juice of 1 lime (about 2 Tbsp)
1 Tbsp thinly sliced Wegmans Organic Mint (about 7 leaves)
1 Tbsp Wegmans Granulated White Sugar
2 pints Wegmans Lemon Sorbet
Directions:
- Prep melon slices: Cut ends off of watermelon. Stand watermelon on end; quarter it. Cut quarters into 1-inch thick slices. Divide slices between baking pans.
- Mix orange juice, lime juice, mint, and sugar in small bowl. Pour mixture over melon slices. Chill 15 min. Turn melon slices over; chill 15 min.
- Place one slice melon on plate; drizzle with 1 tsp orange juice-mint mixture. Add scoop of sorbet.