City Market Returns To Everson Museum

City Market returns to the Everson Museum grounds this weekend with safety protocols in place.
Everson Museum Director Elizabeth Dunbar says that the weekly event will be held for the next three months in Syracuse. Vendors are required to wear masks and will be spaced a safe distance apart.
City Market runs the second Sunday of the month in August, September and October from 10am to 4pm. Vendors will feature handmade goods, pottery, glass, jewelry, art and antiques. Visit Everson.org to learn more.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App