City Market Returns To Everson Museum

Summer is in full swing and Play2Learn has come up with some fun ways your little ones can beat the heat and get wet. Owner Kelly Owens-Vincentini is back with another summer bucket list idea and it's all about water.

Simple everyday household items like an ice-cube scoop and ice cubes are a great way for kids to learn hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. Vincentini also says that pretend play can be a great outlet to get kids outside and having fun. Hosting a pretend car wash with bikes or your car can be a great way for kids to brush up on their social skills and fine motor skills too. They also get in a lot of pretend play, which is crucial for little ones as they develop, she adds.