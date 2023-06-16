(TV-WSYR) — Vice President and President of the European Motor Club, Jim Kenyon, and Frank Gordiner connect with friends to give us a taste of the Eurocar Classic Foreign Car Show that will take place this Father’s Day at the Lafayette Apple Festival Fairgrounds.

The automobile show starts at 9 a.m. and is free to spectators while participants must pay $20 to enter their prized automobile possession.

The Father’s Day event attracts 200 plus classic and modern cars throughout the northeast and Canada. There are 21 different categories with Concours judging. Other than cars, a handful of vendors, food, raffles, ice cream, and music will be present at the event.

All proceeds from the event will go to charities.

For more information, check out europeanmotorclub.com.