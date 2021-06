Diversity and acceptance are the keys at the first “River Pride” celebration in the Thousand Islands.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is pulling together, Clayton River Pride on the Saint-Lawrence June 25-27. The whole weekend is packed with events from karaoke to a flag raising and pride-themed cocktails.

The first river-pride celebration is on June 25 and runs through June 27th. For more information, you can visit Facebook.com/RiverPrideClayton.