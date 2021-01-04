Clean Out Your Closet For A Fresh Start in 2021

The new year is a great way to start fresh in so many ways. Healthy eating, daily exercise and even organization are often all top of mind as we refresh for 2021. Stylist Allison Harrison says just as we revamp our daily routines, it’s also important to give our wardrobe a good ‘go-through’ too.

From switching to velvet hangers, to sorting through every item, and even purging a bit too, Allison offers some easy ways that anyone can tackle their closet this year.

To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.

