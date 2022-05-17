For the last decade, Clear Path For Veterans has served military members and their families in and around Central New York. This year, the organization is celebrating their tenth anniversary with the return of their largest annual fundraiser.

Executive Director Alex Behm says that Red, White and Blue BBQ is a well attended and welcome event for Clear Path and they’re excited to put it on once again. The event will feature a homestyle BBQ and picnic prepared in-house by Clear Path Chef Mike Sheets and his culinary team. Specialty cocktails, a tasting tent, live music and a silent auction are all part of the event as well.

It’s also a great opportunity for the community to see how important the work of Clear Path For Veterans is for the community in Central New York. Alex adds that Clear Path For Veterans has expanded to serve 33 counties throughout New York state. They serve direct support services, programming and events to provide a place for veterans to reconnect with others and themselves.

The Red, White and Blue BBQ at Clear Path For Veterans, located at 1223 Salt Springs Road in Chittenango is happening on Saturday June 18th at 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 and to purchase yours today visit ClearPath4vets.org or call 315-687-3300.