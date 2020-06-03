Clear Path For Veterans “Operation HEROES” Virtual Walk Run & Cycle Event

Support our nations heroes with Clear Path for Veterans’ virtual walk, run and cycle event Operation HEROES. The event starts Friday June 5 and runs through June 14. Registration is $20 for individuals, $10 for children and $50 for a family.
You can learn more by visiting clearpathforvets.com and clicking the “operation heroes” button. You can also call 315-687-3300 for more information.
