(WSYR-TV) — Clear Path for Veterans has a simple, yet very important, mission – they are here to serve vets and military members, along with their families, regardless of their status.

Next month, June 17, they are hosting their Red, White & Blue BBQ in Chittenango. It’ll feature great appetizers, brisket, a crab boil, drinks and live music.

Chef Michael Sheets of Clear Path, even hopped in the kitchen with Steve and Erik to preview the great menu. For tickets, and more information, head to ClearPath4Vets.org.