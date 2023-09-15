(WSYR-TV) — Since 2011, Clear Path for Veterans has been a safe haven for those who served and their families. Clear Path exists to provide unwavering support, no matter what.

Chef Michael Sheets visited Bridge Street this morning for a taste of their motorcycle ride fundraiser coming up later this month.

The Ride for Clear Path for Veterans is Sunday, Sept. 24 off Salt Springs Road in Chittenango, starting and ending at the Clear Path for Veterans campus. Riders will return to enjoy a delicious BBQ lunch prepared by the organization’s culinary department.

Early registration is $20 until Sept. 17. After that, registration will go up to $30. Learn more and register at clearpath4vets.com.