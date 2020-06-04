Cliptomania Salon Reopening From COVID-19

The wait will be over soon for people that have been needing a haircut. New York State salons and barbershops have slowly been reopening due to COVID-19.

Cliptomania Salon in East Syracuse have had their doors shut since March 17th and while they have been affected financially, they’ve kept hope alive through these unprecedented times. Owner, Caitlyn Cayea tells us they have had their spirits lifted from the kindness of their guests purchasing gift cards and products from the salon.

Cliptomania Salon will be reopening on June 23 and is located at 314 West Manlius Street in East Syrause. For more information or to schedule an appointment you can call 315-437-7616 or visit their website cliptomaniasalon.com