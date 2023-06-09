(WSYR-TV)– Eric Sharp, who portrays Mister Green, and Emily Bernman, who represents Miss Scarlet, join us to talk about the closing season show Clue, which opens tonight, June 9th, and runs till June 25th at Syracuse Stage.

The production traveled from Indianapolis, Indiana followed by both crew and performers to CNY’s Orange Nation.

The comedic murder mystery takes place in a remote mansion not too far from Washington, D.C. A handful of familiar characters join together from a dinner party with a side of murder.

To find out who gets clobbered by a candlestick in the library, check out syracusestage.org.