(WSYR-TV) — You may know them from family game time or from the movie adaptation. This weekend, they come to life when CNY Playhouse presents the play “Clue” on stage.

Co-directors Shelby Gilbert and Chris Lupia worked hard to make the set of the show similar to the original game so many of us played as kids.

The play is based off the 1985 film “Clue,” where six guests are mysteriously invited to Body Manor. They don’t know why they were invited or who invited them.

The guests then show up to the mansion, where the butler reveals his knowledge of dark secrets from their pasts. The mystery unravels from there.

You can catch “Clue” on-stage at Atonement Lutheran Church on West Glen Avenue in the valley.

Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Oct. 22. There’s also a 2 p.m. matinee next Sunday, Oct. 16.

Get tickets and more information at CNYPlayHouse.org.