CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CMC Dance Company has been serving Cicero since 1997. And for the last 20 years, their biggest fundraiser, the CMC haunted house, has generated plenty of money to assist its dancers and even more scares to the community. Owner and Artistic Director Marjorie Taylor joined Bridge Street Thursday to show off some of the house and tell us the house’s backstory.

The CMC Haunted House features:

Amped Up House

New audio and visual features

Food/snacks

Photo Ops

Outdoor Movie

1 Trail $15

2 Trails $25

RIP Access $30

To purchase tickets head over to CMCHaunts.com