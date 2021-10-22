CNY Artist Emma Jude Returns To CNY Music Scene

Singer, Songwriter Emma Jude, who hails from Central New York has been carving out a career on the road and entertaining on cruise ships too, but the pandemic hasn’t made it easy. With the shutdown forcing artists of stages across the country, Emma herself also struggled.

After a difficult year, Emma says she’s ready to jump back into the music scene and she’s releasing a brand new song to celebrate. She plans to release a series of songs over the next few months chronicling her life leading up to the shutdown, she says. Her brand new song, “Burn That Bridge” is the first of the series. She says it encapsulates a lot of her pent up anger over the years.

You’re invited to celebrate the release of her latest song at ONCO Fermentations on Route 281 in Tully on Friday, October 22nd. The event starts at 7 p.m. and to learn more visit MusicByEmmaJude.com.