CNY Arts Helping Community Amid COVID-19

With so many closures, cancellations and postponements the arts have seen a drastic impact due to the pandemic. Locally, the once vibrant arts scene in Central New York has also remained dark due to COVID-19.

The CNY Arts have found a way through the COVID-19 Arts Impact Fund to help bring back the thriving arts community to Central New York. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar the Matching Challenge Grants from the CNY Community Foundation, the John Ben Snow Foundation, and The Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation. It will be match up to $175,000.

CNY Arts serves Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties. To learn more about the survey or to learn how you can help click here. You can also find them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.