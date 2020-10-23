CNY Arts Helping Community Amid COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

With so many closures, cancellations and postponements the arts have seen a drastic impact due to the pandemic.  Locally, the once vibrant arts scene in Central New York has also remained dark due to COVID-19. 

The CNY Arts have found a way through the COVID-19 Arts Impact Fund to help bring back the thriving arts community to Central New York.  Donations will be matched dollar for dollar the Matching Challenge Grants from the CNY Community Foundation, the John Ben Snow Foundation, and The Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation.  It will be match up to $175,000.  

CNY Arts serves Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties. To learn more about the survey or to learn how you can help click here. You can also find them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected