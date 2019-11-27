CNY Arts restores Christmas spirits with “Dasher’s Magical Gift”

“Dasher’s Magical Gift” is back for the sixth straight year. The holiday ballet is an original production commissioned by CNY Arts, and written, choreographed, staged, and costumed by creative professionals who live and work in Central New York.

Choreographer and director, Larry Crabtree, said the show has a rich history, “It’s got a 41 year history with dance at the Civic Center for the holidays.”

The family-friendly production is meant to ignite the inner child in us all and features Dasher and his friends as they try to restore Christmas Spirit before the holiday ends.

The ballet features dancers from the Dance Centere North. Rafael Jennings, who is Wobbles the Penguin in the show, said being part of the production makes him feel he’s giving back to the community. “I think that having a ballet in Syracuse that’s good for children and like children can comprehend is really good for the community. I really like being a part of that,” Jennings said.

The dancers all have their own unique role and the production features dance of all kinds from tap, to jazz and ballet. It is also a great way to introduce young children to live theater, dance, classical music and so much more.

“Dasher’s Magical Gift” takes the Crouse-Hinds Theater stage on Satruday December 7 at 11am. Tickets start at an affordable $10. A $1 discount per ticket is available with the purchase of 4 or more by using the code DASHER19.

To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets visit the Symphoria Box Office located on Harrison Street or call (315) 299-5598. You can also purchase tickets online at www.dashersmagicalgift.org