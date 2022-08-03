(WSYR-TV) — Many dream of being a writer, and for one Oneida native, that dream has come true. Romance author Jo McNally just finished her 17th book called “When Sparks Fly,” and it’s set to be released August 9.

The book is described as a funny, heartfelt romance taking place in a fictitious Upstate town. The storyline plays with the “friends to lovers” romance trope, where two people who have been best friends their entire lives decide to take things to the next level.

Jo says she’s always wanted to be a writer, and one moment in her 50s inspired her to follow that dream.

You can find out more information on Jo’s romance novels through her website, JoMcNallyRomance.com.

“When Sparks Fly” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble starting August 9.