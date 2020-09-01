CNY Author On Her Debut Novel ‘The Price of Admission’

Bridge Street


Central New York Author Liz Petrone looked as though she had it all: a family, a budding writing career and a successful marriage. But, when she found herself desperately lonely and trying to manage her own grief in dealing with the death or her alcoholic mother, she discovered more about herself.

‘The Price of Admission’ is her journey as she navigates what the world sees as ‘perfect’ and what she learns about that perfection, or lack thereof, and how she hopes to help others who feel the same way.

‘The Price of Admission’ is available today wherever books are sold. To learn more about Liz, find her online at LizPetrone.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay Connected