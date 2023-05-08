(WSYR-TV) — The Ramones are one of the most iconic punk rock and pop punk bands of all time. Now, there’s a book you can get that will teach you all about them.

Author and Ramones superfan Carl Cafarelli joins us live in studio to discuss his new book “Gabba Gabba Hey! A Conversation with the Ramones” which highlights their cultural and musical legacy.

The book presents an expanded view of interviews I did in 1994 with Joey, Johnny, Marky, and C.J. Ramone, originally done for Goldmine magazine and cited by The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as essential reading. The interviews are supplemented by essays establishing the group’s historical context and impact.

The book release party will be May 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. with live music at the 443 Social Club and Lounge on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse.

Cost of admission is $15 and includes a $15 minimum food/drink purchase.

Learn more at 443socialclub.com.

There will be a book signing at Parthenon Books on Salina Street in Syracuse May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Learn more at parthenonbookstore.com.