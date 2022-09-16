(WSYR-TV) — Author and pastor Ted Freeman has deep roots in Central New York’s town of Auburn, and he’s returning this week to talk about his new book.

This comes during International Underground Railroad Month. Ted is sharing details on how his native Auburn ancestors came to Central New York and how they shaped the area.

Freeman will host events across Auburn sharing his new book, God’s Free-Man, An American Tale of Perseverance: A Life in Service.” Freeman calls his book “a historical presentation guided by God that delineates the capture of Harry and Kate Freeman.”

Harry and Kate are his ancestors who were captured as slaves from Guinea, Africa, but lived as indentured servants in the young village of Auburn and founded New Guinea, one of the first Black settlements in Upstate New York.

Ted Freeman will be at the Auburn Public Theater tomorrow at 1 p.m. for a signing of his new book.

You can purchase ‘God’s Free-Man” online through Amazon or Barnes and Noble.