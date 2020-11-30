CNY ‘Can Man’ Honored by American Heart Association

Laurence Segal, known as the ‘Can Man’ in Central New York, has built a reputation for collecting cans for cancer.

Segal’s good deeds don’t stop there as he’ll be honored by the American Heart Association for the many blood drives he’s organized. It will take place during the 22nd Annual Central New York Real Heroes Breakfast on Wednesday, December 2nd.

You can take part in the Cans-For-Cancer blood drives happening on December 17th and 30th at Dewitt Community Church and on Christmas Eve, December 24th at Northeast Medical Center. Registration is required, to make an appointment you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org

For more information you can also visit Laurence Segal’s Facebook page, Bottles for a Cure.

