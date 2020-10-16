CNY ‘Can Man’ Is Helping To Fight Cancer One Can At A Time

For the past 10 years, Laurence Segal known as the ‘Can Man’ has collected more than 50 million cans to raise money for cancer research. While the pandemic has slowed his fundraising opportunities it hasn’t stopped his spirit of collecting cans to fight cancer.

The initiative, “Cans for Cancer” will be holding a drive-thru event on Sunday October 18th at Destiny USA. It will be in the Solar Street parking lot for Making Strides Against Cancer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information you can also visit their Facebook page, Bottles for a Cure.