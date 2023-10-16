(WSYR-TV) — The United Way and Wegmans are two of the most recognizable brands for Central New Yorkers.

So, when the two come together for a good cause… good things happen. Today, they are launching the CNY Care Package Project to collect personal care items for folks in need.

Wegmans is the starting point. If you’d like to launch your own care package project at work or school, you’ll find everything you need, including printable signage, CNYCarePackage.com.

The drive runs through November 19th.