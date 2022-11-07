(WSYR-TV) — Next week a total of $3 million in prize money will be on the line at the Grow-NY food and agriculture summit. Representatives from Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier will compete.

At the Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Summit on November 15 and 16 there will be food and agriculture entrepreneurs who will pitch their businesses for a chance to win one of seven prizes with a combined total of $3 million in prize money on the line! Several finalists are from Central and Southern New York.

The Summit will also feature a world-class lineup of panel discussions on innovation and sustainability, featuring industry leaders. This year’s Summit is heavily focused on climate and why supporting food and agriculture technology that is compatible with our changing world is important.

To learn more about Grow NY, check out Grow-NY.com.