CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Still Helping Patients Enhance Their Look

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse is open but operating a bit differently than usual due to COVID-19.
Doctors Gregory Baum and Anthony Deboni say they are able to do about 98% of what they offer, including botox, fillers, and other services.
Changes at their facility due to COVID-19 include:
- Reduced appointment volume and clinic hours
- All staff are wearing masks, and patients are required to wear them also during a visit
- Patients are required to come to appointments alone (unless they are a parent/guardian or caretaker)
- Patients will have their temperatures taken when they arrived and screened for other symptoms
- All patient rooms are deep cleaned between every patient visit, with the entire clinic being deep cleaned every day
- Patients must have a credit card on file for balances due: no cash or checks are being accepted at this time
CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery is located at 5898 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. To learn more about how they might be able to help you — call (315) 663-0112 or click here to visit their website.
