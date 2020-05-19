CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Still Helping Patients Enhance Their Look

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse is open but operating a bit differently than usual due to COVID-19.

Doctors Gregory Baum and Anthony Deboni say they are able to do about 98% of what they offer, including botox, fillers, and other services.

Changes at their facility due to COVID-19 include:

Reduced appointment volume and clinic hours

All staff are wearing masks, and patients are required to wear them also during a visit

Patients are required to come to appointments alone (unless they are a parent/guardian or caretaker)

Patients will have their temperatures taken when they arrived and screened for other symptoms

All patient rooms are deep cleaned between every patient visit, with the entire clinic being deep cleaned every day

Patients must have a credit card on file for balances due: no cash or checks are being accepted at this time

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery is located at 5898 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. To learn more about how they might be able to help you — call (315) 663-0112 or click here to visit their website.