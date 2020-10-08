You may have heard of the “tummy tuck” – well, it’s a real thing! It’s a procedure that is available locally and help treats patients with excess fat in their abdomen area.

“Abdominoplasty is basically what people refer to as a tummy tuck” says Dr. Anthony DeBoni of CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse. “Essentially what we do is remove the lower abdominal skin and fat from the lower abdomen to create a trimmer and more esthetic abdomen and many times we combine that with liposuction to contour the area.”

Dr. DeBoni’s colleague, Dr. Gregory Baum, says among those that are most interested in Abdominoplasty are moms who just can’t get rid of the baby weight, and people who have recently had had weight loss surgery.

“I think the operation is very safe” says Dr. Baum. “We do the vast majority of them at the surgery center, home same day. They typically take about 2 to 2 ½ hours depending on the type of tummy tuck that we’re doing and whether we’re combining that with other procedures. Patients frequently take very few narcotics and eventually, probably at 2 to 4 days afterwards, are on Motrin or nothing at all.”

Due to COVID-19, changes have been made to ensure the safety of both clients and staff at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, including:

Reduced appointment volume and clinic hours

All staff are wearing masks, and patients are required to wear them also during a visit

Patients are required to come to appointments alone (unless they are a parent/guardian or caretaker)

Patients will have their temperatures taken when they arrived and screened for other symptoms

All patient rooms are deep cleaned between every patient visit, with the entire clinic being deep cleaned every day

Patients must have a credit card on file for balances due: no cash or checks are being accepted at this time

