CNY Diaper Bank Hosts First Ever “Battle of the Brunch”

The CNY Diaper Bank is holding its first “Battle of the Brunch” fundraiser. 11 Restaurants in central New York are going spatula to spatula, serving up some of the best items off their menu all benefiting local families in CNY who can’t afford diapers.

The event is a chance to try delicious food from some of the top restaurants in the area including Oompa Loompyas Filipino Fusion Food, Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant, The Brasserie Bar & Bistro, Original Grain, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza, Eleven Waters, Conundrum, Glazed & Confused, Rise N Shine Diner, The Chef & The Cook and A La Mode.

Along with food, “Battle of the Brunch” will serve drinks, and raffle items including a family pack of Walt Disney World Park hopper passes!

“Everybody loves brunch, so we thought it was a great opportunity to bring this event to Syracuse,” said Founder of the CNY Diaper Bank, Michela Hugo.

A group of celebrity judges, including Bridge Street’s TeNesha Murphy, Syracuse.com’s Charlie Miller and Jacob Pucci, and attendees, will vote on their favorite food based on categories such as taste, and presentation.

Money raised from the event will go to support CNY families struggling to make ends meet. “We distribute over 100,000 diapers a month to 30 partners,” said Hugo. “We’re reaching over 2,000 babies a month, but we hear from families every single day who are not connected with a partner agency and who are struggling with diaper needs.”

The first ever Battle of the Brunch for the CNY Diaper Bank is happening Sunday, March 8th inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 6301 NY-298, East Syracuse, from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP. For tickets visit cnydiaperbank.org/events.