(WSYR-TV) — We are in the midst of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and it may be more important than you think.

It’s a cause many people don’t realize even exists. It’s the main reason Michela Hugo founded the Central New York Diaper Bank.

Diaper need is an overlooked consequence of poverty that affects thousands of babies and families in our community.

For one in three moms in our area, choosing between buying food or buying diapers for their babies is an everyday crisis.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week was created in 2012 by the National Diaper Bank Network and continues to play a big part in raising awareness and money for the cause.

The Downtown Diaper Walk will be held on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. in coordination with the Early Childhood Alliance and the Downtown Committee of Syracuse. The walk will begin at the Salt City Market and end at City Hall.

Along with families and community members, downtown offices, shops, and restaurants are encouraged to participate in the walk.

Businesses can maximize their impact by organizing company-wide diaper drives or by hosting a collection box and offering a coupon or freebie to patrons who contribute.

The CNY Diaper Bank is also collaborating with Symphoria to host a diaper drive during the organization’s fall concert series, including performances on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

Symphoria patrons are invited to donate diapers or dollars to the CNY Diaper Bank and will be eligible to win $100 gift cards to Laci’s Tapas Bar and Empire Aesthetics.

The CNY Diaper Bank has distributed more than 7 million diapers since its inception in 2016, including more than 1 million already in 2022 alone.

For more information, visit CNYDiaperBank.org.