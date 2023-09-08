(WSYR_TV) — “Redlining” is a discriminatory practice denying access to credit based on where a person lives. The practice segregated the city of Syracuse. Now, the community is looking to reverse that.

CNY Fair Housing is hosting a 5k run and 3k stroll to spread awareness. CNY Fair Housing’s executive director Sally Santangelo, policy coordinator Alex Lawson and director of community engagement Tysha Martin joined Bridge Street today to share details.

The Run the Redline event takes place Sept. 17 and traces the line where Syracuse was segregated.

You can learn more about CNY Fair Housing by visiting their website at cnyfairhousing.org/runtheredline. You can sign up for the event here.