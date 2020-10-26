CNY Illusionist Tries To Fool Sistina & Steve

Utica native and illusionist Leon Etienne has kept the magic alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leon Etienne, who performed on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us has stayed busy over the past few month amid COVID-19. Leon had to pivot his business model to include virtual and socially distant shows all over CNY.

“The world needs magic now more than ever.” Leon Etienne, Illusionist

The famed illusionist will be starring again on Penn & Teller: Fool Us on Monday, October 26 at 8pm on the CW. For more information about Etienne you can visit MagicRocks.com.