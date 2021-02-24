CNY Jazz Presents Black History Month Cabaret

CNY Jazz is bringing a bit of the West Coast to Syracuse this weekend for their Black History Month Cabaret happening Sunday, February 28th. 

You can celebrate in style with an exclusive concert performed by Saxophonist and songwriter, Eric Darius along with his band.  Growing up listening to Michael Jackson, James Brown and Prince, Darius describes his concert as “high energy and action packed”.  While things have changed for performers due to the pandemic, Eric is grateful for staying connected with his band virtually to still connect with their audience.   

The CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret is happening this Sunday, February 28th at 5pm.  Tickets are $15 and you can purchase tickets up to 75 minutes prior to showtime.  

You can visit Tix.com to buy tickets and for more information you can visit CNYJazz.org.

Enjoy Saxophonist Eric Darius along with Vocalist Rebecca Jade performing his song, “Work”. For more information about Eric you can visit EricDarius.com.

