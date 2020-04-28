Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

CNY Jazz Ready For Summer Gigs When Time Is Right

In honor of National Jazz Appreciation Month, local jazz musicians have been working hard to still make music despite disruptions from COVID-19.

Larry Luttinger, executive director of CNY Jazz Central is adjusting some of their well-known programs. “We’re putting our summer jazz workshop…online,” he adds. “We have even secured some indoor locations for Jazz in the City… we’re pretty much ready for everything,” he added.

Luttinger says full-time and freelance musicians have been hit the hardest with the economic effects of COVID-19. “We’ll be back making sure they stay as busy as possible as soon as we can,” he adds.

To learn more about CNY Jazz Central, visit CNYjazz.org

