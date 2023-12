(WSYR-TV) — The need for officials has been discussed before, but this time we are not calling for people to gallop to the gridiron.

No, this time the sport of lacrosse is looking for candidates, Rob Schoeneck of the Central New York Lacrosse Officials Association shared why you should consider joining.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a lacrosse official, you can contact Ray Haynes by email at rayhaynesins@gmail.com or you can call him at (315) 247-9333.