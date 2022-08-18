(WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Land Trust seeks to preserve and protect natural areas in order to provide our communities clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat, and a chance to connect with the land. The Land Trust’s upcoming fundraiser event will help the organization do just that.

The CNY Land Trust announced the EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser to celebrate and stabilize its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Road in Skaneateles. The goal of the event is to eliminate the erosion taking place there.

The CNY Land Trust, formerly known as Save the County, started in 1972 with a walk to save the Baltimore Woods in Marcellus. That was the first property they acquired, and from there, they grew to become what they are today.

The organization is looking for sponsors to help raise more funds. Rick Smardon of the CNY Land Trust stresses the importance that just because the goal is to preserve nature in the Central New York area doesn’t mean that lots of hard work and maintenance isn’t required.

The EverGreen EverBlue BBQ will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9. It will feature food from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Skaneateles Brewery’s beer on tap, and an ice cream truck from Skippy’s Ice Cream. A silent auction will also be held with opportunities to bid on several items. Music will be provided by 2022 SAMMY Hall of Fame Inductee Los Blancos from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information on the CNY Land Trust, visit CNYLandTrust.org.