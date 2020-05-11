CNY Land Trust Works To Save Pleasant Valley Preserve

The Central New York Land Trust needs your help to save the Pleasant Valley Preserve. The effort is a way to help combat climate change and protect water resources but to also keep places in the county where people can connect to the land.

Pleasant Valley Preserve is the only four-season, non-motorized, multi-use recreation area in the Town of Onondaga. With nearly 300 acres to pass through, the preserve is open to the public at no charge. It is one of the closest facilities for hiking and cross-country skiing to downtown Syracuse.

To learn more about the CNY Land Trust and to donate visit cnylandtrust.org.