CNY Latin Band Grupo Pagan Perform with Trombonist Melissa Gardnier

Ford is the Official Truck of the NFL, and as Super Bowl LIV nears so does the 112th Annual Syracuse Auto Expo. General Manager, Chris DiMarco, from Summit Automotive group in Auburn explains how much central New Yorkers value their trucks.

“We are in truck country! Especially in central New York, I mean trucks are everywhere. It’s not a pickup truck like it used to be, its for the everyday driver” Dimarco said.