CNY Lyme Alliance Unveils New Campaign

Just about everyone knows someone with or directly affected by a tick-borne disease. That’s why one local organization is working hard to shed light on the issue during “Lyme Disease Awareness Month.”

Royale Scuderi is the Executive Director of the CNY Lyme Alliance and she knows all too well how important the campaign is to the Central New York Community. She has had Lyme disease for more than a decade and has spent countless hours and dollars battling and living with the disease.

Royale along with Nicole Sommavilla and Jonah Cummings are part of a new campaign to raise awareness. Nicole and Jonah share similar stories in battling Lyme disease. They were both bit by a tick, didn’t know it and suffered multiple ailments because of it.

The campaign kicks off during “Lyme Disease Awareness Month” with a goal to encourage everyone to know the signs and symptoms and to be cautious. To learn more about prevention and treatment, visit CNYLymeAlliance.org.