CNY Man Serves As Super Bowl Ambassador

A lucky Central New York man is part of all the excitement in Tampa ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Joe Todisco winters in Florida with his wife, Angela. He’s volunteering as a Super Bowl Ambassador and was assigned to be a greeter at Tampa International Airport.

“There’s about 15 or 20 people per group and as people come off the planes, we greet them with all kinds of noise and clapping, applause, and cheering” says Todisco. “Welcome to Tampa, welcome to Super Bowl city!”

Todisco initially applied for the volunteer position several months ago. He had to go through special training sessions and a background check before being officially ‘hired.’

Todisco admits at first, he thought he’d be working at Raymond James Stadium. Instead, he passes by it on his way to the airport. But he says welcoming visitors to town is a great opportunity that he’s loving.

Back in Central New York, Todisco owns the Miss Syracuse Diner behind Syracuse City Hall, and JJ’s food stand at the New York State Fair. He also has a booth at Taste of Syracuse that’s extremely popular.

He says working at all those locations is helping him in his role as a Super Bowl Ambassador.

“I think it just translates for me that those businesses are also high energy” Todisco says. “You know, you’re on your feet for 12-14 hours a day there. Thankfully here shifts are only about four hours long. All that high-energy that you have to show and have everyday at the diner and that 12 to 18 days at the fair, that just helps you here.”

Todisco says Tampa has been an extra fun place to be the past few weeks, because the hometown team is playing in Sunday’s game. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs.