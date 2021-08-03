CNY Native and SU Alum Pens Novel, “Brillant Thief”

At the height of the pandemic, many graduated from college and found the job search challenging but one CNY native and Syracuse University alum didn’t just sit around, she wrote a book.

Author, Cameryn Cortese penned the book “Brilliant Thief” and is now available on Amazon. Cortese tells us her dad was a huge influence behind the novel and introduced her to Marvel superhero movies and comics.

“I really wanted to write this book to prove myself that I could become a storyteller and overcome all these anxieties and my time at SU helped me meet people to influence the story.” Cameryn Cortese

You can purchase “Brilliant Thief” on Amazon, and you can connect with Cameryn on her website Cameryn.Cortese.com.