Singer, songwriter Mick Fury says Nashville needed Upstate N.Y. to make film happen and as luck would have it, he was in the right place at the right time.

He along with Watertown-born Director Mark Neveldine came together to work on an all new film staring Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser. Mick was charged with composing the score for the film and while he agrees it’s different than cutting an album, it involves a lot of creativity too.

Normally Mick’s on the road 365 days a year but when COVID-19 hit, he says he started working on music for different shows and films.

“I’m used to being on a Rock n’ Roll stage with people screaming and throwing drinks at me. This is kind of a new thing, when you’re sitting by yourself watching Mel Gibson alone …” he says. “… and you sit there and you’re watching these guys go and trying to get into the emotion of the characters and what they’re feeling.”

This isn’t Mick’s first foray into the movie music scene either. He’s previously done music for Underworld Movie Franchise, “The Young & The Restless” and his documentary “The Front Porch of America.”

‘Panama; will be resealed in theaters March 18th featuring Mick’s soundscape of 80’s influences from cambia to synthesizers to straight up Rock n’ Roll. In the meantime to learn more about Mick and stay up to date on what he’s working on, visit MickFury.com.