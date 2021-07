Nearly one month ago, Travel Designer and CNY native Emily Brillanti set out on a European getaway. She’s back to share more about what it’s like to travel amid COVID-19 and the sentiment in Italy this summer.

Emily also shares more on what it means to travel today and what every traveler should know whether they’re traveling across the country or around the world. To learn more about how Emily can help you, visit her online at VitaBrillanti.com.