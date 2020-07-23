CNY Native Honors Late Musicians Through New Non-Profit

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Central New York Native Tom Emmi created a way to honor and pay tribute to musicians who have passed. Emmi launched the non-profit called “Lest We Forget” and he’s had a lot of help from Syracuse musicians too. The project is a simple way, he says, to honor and pay tribute to the artists who have left a lasting impact on the landscape of music.

To learn more bout Lest We Forget, find them online at LestWeForgetMusicians.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected