CNY Native Honors Late Musicians Through New Non-Profit

Central New York Native Tom Emmi created a way to honor and pay tribute to musicians who have passed. Emmi launched the non-profit called “Lest We Forget” and he’s had a lot of help from Syracuse musicians too. The project is a simple way, he says, to honor and pay tribute to the artists who have left a lasting impact on the landscape of music.

To learn more bout Lest We Forget, find them online at LestWeForgetMusicians.org.