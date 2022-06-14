Jeremy Warters of Chittenango has made the jump to be a contestant on American Ninja Warrior. Warters is a coach at the Warrior Factory in Syracuse, and through this position, he’s been able to make a dream come true after three years of working towards his goal.

In grade school, he felt that typical sports never resonated with him, so he went into parkour. For a few years, he did his own thing, until the Warrior Factory opened its doors. Warters then took a job there.

Warters could not speak of the outcome of the show until after it aired on June 13th.

“We had a big watch party at movie tavern,” says Warters. He believes the secret to being successful on the show is how you focus and how you have fun.

“Sports are meant to be fun,” Warters says.

The best way to get involved is to take a trip to the Warrior Factory and see what they have to offer. For more information, visit syracuse.thewarriorfactory.com.