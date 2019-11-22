CNY Native Marissa Mulder Opens For Legendary Songwriter Jimmy Webb

Grammy-Award winning songwriter Jimmy Webb is returning to Central New York with New York City cabaret singer and local native Marissa Mulder. “My family is here in Syracuse so it’s always so nice to come and sing in my hometown but to open for somebody like Jimmy Webb, such a legendary songwriter who’s written so many beautiful songs that I’ve heard all throughout my life. So it’s really an honor. I’m excited,” said Mulder.

Webb is best known for writing the instant classics for artists like Glen Campbell, Art Garfunkel, Joe Cocker, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash. “You can’t overestimate his impact on American music and pop music,” said Tom Honan of Live Space Entertainment. “His impact on songwriting and artists and fans is immeasurable and to have him come back up here to Syracuse and the Palace Theater is great. And then to add on Marissa who’s an up and coming star and going to be a star, it’s nice to see that next generation perform and look into his music as well.”

Jimmy Webb performs Friday, November 22nd at 7:30pm at the Palace Theater in Eastwood with special guest Marissa Mulder and Jon Weber as her accompaniment. For tickets and information visit LiveSpaceEntertainment.com or stop by the Sound Garden located in Downtown Syracuse.