Holocaust Remembrance Day is also known as a day of commemoration for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and for one former Central New Yorker it’s a way to also honor her own family’s history.

Author Dr. Lisa Gruenberg details her story in her memoir “My City of Dreams” which tells the story of her father’s family, friends and neighbors and what happened to them during the events of the Holocaust. When her father begins to have nightmares and flashbacks about his past, Lisa sees it as an opportunity to better understand what’s happening and where the trauma is coming from. Throughout the story, Lisa not only records her own life, but also that of relatives lost to darkness, terror and murder. In dreamlike sequences she weaves facts of the lives of those she discovers and sets the story in the Vienna landscape.



Although the memoir is part detective story, Lisa adds that the process was really the search for her father, his story and for his love too. It also offers a candid picture of mental health and the relevance that family history can plan into who we are. Lisa adds, that these stories are important because of the role they play in continuing to honor loved ones lost to the atrocities of the events that tore many families apart.

“My City of Dreams” is available where major books are sold and is also available to listen to. To learn more and to purchase a copy today, visit LisaGruenberg.com.